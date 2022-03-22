ATTLEBORO — The case against an Attleboro man accused of hitting a woman with his car and driving off has been dismissed after the prosecution’s witnesses did not appear in court.
Zachary W. Davis, 27, was accused of hitting the woman in April 2019 as he was leaving his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, where he went to get his belongings.
The case was scheduled for trial Monday, but an Attleboro District Court judge dismissed an assault and two traffic charges against Davis when the witnesses failed to appear.
Charges of breaking and entering and vandalism were previously dismissed.
“He maintained his complete and total innocence from day one,” Davis’s lawyer, Nicolas Gordon of Mansfield, said Tuesday.
Gordon said his client never struck anyone with his car.
“He was the one who was accosted by several people and he just wanted to get out of there and he did,” Gordon said, adding that his client “has already put this matter behind him and is focused on his future.”