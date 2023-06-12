ATTLEBORO — The case against a Connecticut resident accused of assaulting and robbing a man in December in downtown Mansfield in what police say was a drug-related crime was dismissed Monday.
Charges against 20-year-old Quinn Schuler of Woodstock, Conn. were dismissed after the alleged victim did not show up for a scheduled jury trial in Attleboro District Court, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office said.
The alleged victim, and 18-year-old Cape Cod man, had not been cooperating with prosecutors, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
The man reported being robbed about 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 4 South Main St. in downtown Mansfield, according to a police report.
The man told police he suffered a concussion after being robbed of $10,000 during an arranged meeting with another man to buy THC-vape cartridges.
He said he was struck in the face by one man and repeatedly kicked by a second as he looked in the trunk of the suspect’s car, according to the report.
Bystanders in the area at the time saw the bloodied man and another attempted to follow the car the suspects were traveling in before losing the vehicle, according to the report.
Schuler was facing charges of larceny from a person, assault and battery and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. He had been free on $500 cash bail, according to court records.
He was initially charged with unarmed robbery but the charge was reduced earlier to larceny from a person.
Schuler had pleaded innocent to all the charges.
