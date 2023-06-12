james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo

ATTLEBORO — The case against a Connecticut resident accused of assaulting and robbing a man in December in downtown Mansfield in what police say was a drug-related crime was dismissed Monday.

Charges against 20-year-old Quinn Schuler of Woodstock, Conn. were dismissed after the alleged victim did not show up for a scheduled jury trial in Attleboro District Court, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office said.

