ATTLEBORO -- A cat with an eye toward solving the city's rat problem attempted to enter the race for the mayor's office on Friday -- only to be rejected because he isn't a registered voter.
The cat, who is named Spooky and is the mascot for Spooky Games, arrived at city hall on Friday to pull papers for mayor. He was unable to enter the race because he doesn't meet two requirements -- Spooky isn't a registered voter and isn't 18 years old.
In a post on the Spooky Games Facebook page, Spooky thanked supporters while bowing out of the race.
“Dear supporters, it is with great disappointment that I concede the race for Mayor of Attleboro. Apparently, you must be be a ‘registered voter.’ I will continue to fight for control of the town’s rat problem, funds for a cat park, and lower tuna prices for all,” the post said.
Four candidates have pulled papers to run for mayor in a special election on Feb. 28. The four candidates are Timothy Barone, John Davis, Cathleen DeSimone and Jay DiLisio.
The winner will succeed former Mayor Paul Heroux, who was sworn in as Bristol County Sheriff this week.