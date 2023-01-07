mt spooky 1

Spooky, the mascot for Spooky Games, attempted to enter the Attleboro mayor's race on Friday, but could not pull papers as he isn't a registered voter.

 Spooky Games Facebook

ATTLEBORO -- A cat with an eye toward solving the city's rat problem attempted to enter the race for the mayor's office on Friday -- only to be rejected because he isn't a registered voter.

The cat, who is named Spooky and is the mascot for Spooky Games, arrived at city hall on Friday to pull papers for mayor. He was unable to enter the race because he doesn't meet two requirements -- Spooky isn't a registered voter and isn't 18 years old.