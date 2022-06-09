MANSFIELD — Authorities are reporting a rash of catalytic converter thefts recently in town, including on school grounds.
Local police report converters have been swiped from cars throughout town, including Memorial Park, Mansfield Crossing shopping plaza and the downtown train station.
Superintendent Teresa Murphy on Thursday notified school families about thefts at the schools. “During the past week there have been multiple thefts of catalytic converters in our school parking lots,” Murphy said. “This week alone, three were stolen from the high school student lot and one from the teacher’s lot at Robinson Elementary.”
Additional police patrols are being scheduled for school grounds, the superintendent said.
Working with security cameras, school resource officers were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle, a photo of which was included in the superintendent’s newsletter sent to parents.
“Please be vigilant if you see this vehicle on school property” and call police at 911 or 508-261-7300, Murphy said. “We will continue to work closely with the Mansfield Police Department.”
Catalytic converters contain valuable precious metals that make them a popular target for thieves.
Seekonk police arrested two suspects in April following the recovery of a half-dozen stolen catalytic converters.
And in March, Attleboro police warned business owners and residents to be wary of catalytic converter thieves after two incidents in the city in which the culprits escaped apprehension.