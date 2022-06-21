PLAINVILLE — A brazen thief fled after being caught trying to steal a catalytic converter in broad daylight outside a Route 1 limousine service this week, but the culprit was captured on security video.
An employee of Emerald Square Limousine spotted the thief after pulling into the parking lot about 11 a.m. Sunday then followed the thief’s gray SUV south on Route 1 for about two miles while on the phone to police, owner John Lennon said Tuesday.
The thief, however, managed to slip away in the area of Elm Street in North Attleboro, Lennon said.
Lennon said the man cut one side of the converter, which is an anti-pollution device, but fled before he could complete the crime.
“It didn’t take long,” he said.
The video posted on the limousine company’s Facebook page shows the thief pull into the parking in a gray or silver SUV with tinted windows.
The vehicle comes to a stop next to another SUV and the thief gets out with a power-cutting tool and slips under the vehicle shortly before the employee pulls into the lot.
The thief, wearing what appear to be red sweat pants with a white stripe down the leg and a gray top, then climbs out from under the SUV and makes his getaway.
Police Chief James Floyd said the license plate did not match the getaway vehicle. Police are investigating but have not yet identified a suspect, he said.
Lennon said the thief was with another individual who drove and served as a lookout.
Lennon said his business has “never had an issue” with catalytic converter thefts but, after posting the video, he heard from other businesses owners along Route 1 who have been victimized recently.
Converter thefts are becoming more common in the last year nationwide because of the high price of the metals inside them make it a profitable crime.
The thieves target pickup trucks and SUVs because they are easier to get under. They often hit car dealerships or parking areas with several vehicles, but residential areas are not immune, according to police.
In addition to being profitable, the crime can also be costly.
Earlier this month, a thief hit a 27-foot box truck owned by the Hebron Food Pantry in downtown Attleboro.
It is unknown exactly when the converter was stolen but it was discovered when a volunteer for the non-profit started the truck’s engine for a planned trip to the Greater Boston Food Bank to pick up a load of food.
“He started it up and it was loud,” Carissa Phillips, executive director of the food pantry, said Tuesday.
New England Tire, across the street from the pantry, put in another catalytic converter, Phillips said. Including the $500 deductible, the cost was about $1,000 and it will run about another $1,000 to put on a shield to prevent another theft, she said.
Since the theft, the truck has been parked in a more visible location near the pantry to deter another crime.
There is a bipartisan bill pending at the Statehouse to curb catalytic converter thefts by cracking down on culprits and those who buy the stolen devices.
It was filed in April by state Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, and has 20 co-sponsors, including state Reps. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield; and Sean Dooley, R-Norfolk; and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
In addition to the cost of repairs, Howitt said, the crime can be costly to business owners whose trucks are out of service after a theft, and employees, such as landscapers, who might not be able to work while their vehicles are out of service.
“These people are heartless,” Howitt said of the thieves. “All they are about is the money.”
In addition to being valuable for their metals, converters are attractive targets for thieves because they have no identifying serial numbers, making them harder to trace if they are recovered.
Despite its late filing in the legislative session, Howitt, whose pickup truck was stolen and recovered with the converter missing, said the bill stands a good chance of passing this year.
In addition to penalties for stealing the devices, the bill would require licensed buyers to keep detailed records — including the name and address of the seller and a copy or picture of their photo ID. It also requires images or records proving the seller’s ownership of the catalytic converter and requires the buyer to pay the seller with a check instead of cash.
“The bill will make it harder to sell these things. Hopefully our neighboring states will do the same thing,” Howitt said.
In the meantime, police say vehicle owners can take steps to avoid being targeted.
Homeowners can install motion sensor lights and businesses can keep their lots well lighted. Security cameras may also help prevent thefts or help police identify a suspect.
In order to make converter less attractive to a thief, vehicle owners can also use a bright, high-temperature auto exhaust paint on the devices as a deterrent.
Police also urge people to report suspicious activity immediately.
To watch the video of the Plainville theft, go to facebook.com/search/top?q=emerald%20square%20limo.
