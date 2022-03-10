ATTLEBORO -- Police are warning business owners and residents to be wary of catalytic converter thieves after two incidents in the city early Thursday morning in which the culprits escaped apprehension.
Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said the thefts occurred about an hour apart, and police are still trying to determine whether the thieves were working together.
“We’re not ruling anything out,” Cook said.
In the first incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. at Courtesy Mitsubishi, 11 Scott St. Officer Brandon Gale interrupted the thieves when he pulled into the dealership for a routine security check.
The thieves fled in two vehicles at such high rates of speed that Gale did not attempt a pursuit, Cook said, adding that the vehicles also had their headlights off.
Three of the thieves were in a black Jeep Cherokee and a fourth in a gray Acura. Neither vehicle had license plates.
About a half-hour later, Rhode Island State Police pursued both vehicles in separate chases on Interstate 95 South but broke off the pursuits for safety reasons, Cook said.
The Acura was last seen on I-95 South near the Branch Avenue exit and the Jeep on I-95 South in Warwick.
Upon investigation, police determined that the thieves managed to steal a catalytic converter from one car at the dealership but they abandoned an attempt on a second car when Gale interrupted them.
“Had it not been for the proactive security check at the dealership there is no doubt the suspects would have committed tens of thousands of dollars in damage,” Cook said.
The second incident occurred at a home on Bank Street at about 3:45 a.m., when a resident spotted a man under his heavy-duty pickup truck, Cook said.
The man was last seen running behind the Verizon building at 38 Bank St. Police conducted a search with the help of a state police K9 unit after their arrival but the culprit wasn't found.
Cook said thieves have stolen catalytic converters throughout the area, most recently in Swansea and Taunton.
“This is an ongoing issue in the area,” Cook said, “It’s not just going on in our city.”
The average price for a catalytic converter is around $800 to $1,200, depending on the model of the vehicle and engine size, according to police.
Thieves steal the anti-pollution devices because the metals inside them are valuable. They sell them to dishonest scrap yard owners who resell them to customers at a cheaper rate.
Cook said the thieves target dealerships and any businesses where several vehicles are parked, but also hit residential areas.
He recommends homeowners install motion sensor lights and that businesses keep their lots well lighted. Security cameras may also help prevent thefts.
Anyone who sees any suspicious activity should call police immediately, Cook said.