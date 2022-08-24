NORTH ATTLEBORO — Calling her service to the town “a privilege,” JoAnn Cathcart says she hopes her years of service in a variety of town jobs will inspire others to serve as well.
Cathcart, 73, resigned this month from her seat on the town council. Council President Justin Paré announced her resignation at Monday night’s meeting.
In her letter of resignation, dated Aug. 18, Cathcart did not cite a reason for stepping down in the middle of her second term, but wrote, “there is a time for everything.”
Both Paré and state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, who attended Monday’s meeting, praised Cathcart for her long service in a range of positions in town government.
“She has been an asset to the community, Paré said.
Cathcart had been, among other things, a Representative Town Meeting member, chair of the finance committee, chair of the personnel board, interim veterans agent, interim head of the building department, assistant to the town administrator and interim administrator. She also chaired the council’s finance subcommittee.
She took on the interim administrator post while selectmen looked for a permanent replacement for Town Administrator Mark Fisher, who retired in 2015.
Cathcart was elected to the first town council in 2019 when North Attleboro changed its form of government from RTM and board of selectmen to the council-town manager system.
She was re-elected last year to a second two-year term.
In her letter of resignation to Town Clerk Patricia McNielly, Cathcart wrote that she was raised and educated in North Attleboro, went on to raise her three children here and now has grandchildren in local schools. She expressed the hope her example would inspire residents to “look on my time and decide to serve this town in some capacity.”
“It has been wonderful to watch the town grow and change over the years,” she wrote. “While I know that change is difficult for many people, change gives us the opportunity to move forward together.”
She added, “When we work together, North Attleboro shines.”
Dan Donovan, 56, who placed 10th in last year’s election for the nine slots on the council, was appointed to replace Cathcart, as provided in the town charter. He has served in a number of elected and appointed positions. He’s a former RTM member, former vice chair of the historical commission, was a resident member of the bylaw subcommittee and member of the charter review committee, and was appointed to the board of public works last May.
