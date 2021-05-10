WRENTHAM — An area resident who teaches at a private Catholic high school in Boston is facing charges he fondled himself in front of a woman at the Norfolk commuter rail station.
Jeffrey J. Glozzy, 40, of 54 Grove St., Norfolk, pleaded innocent Monday in Wrentham District Court to open and gross conduct and lewd and lascivious conduct. His lawyer called the incident a “complete misunderstanding.”
Glozzy is free on his own recognizance with a condition that he stay away from the woman and the station.
Glozzy, who is an art teacher at St. Joseph’s Preparatory High School, allegedly fondled himself in front of a woman parked in her car at the station about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.
The 68-year-old woman, whose name is expunged from court records, told police she was waiting for her husband when a man parked his car behind her car at the back corner of the lot.
She told police the man got out of the car, positioned his cellphone on the ground and then walked near her car and fondled himself.
The woman called police and gave them a license plate and description of the car and the man.
Glozzy was stopped on Rockwood Road near Boardman Street, a short distance from the train station, by Officer James Hazeldine.
Glozzy was also charged with driving without a license and driving an uninspected motor vehicle.
His lawyer, Joseph Cataldo of Franklin, said his client was urinating in bushes near the parking lot and the alleged incident was “a complete misunderstanding.”
“It’s an embarrassing situation but not something that it’s being made out to be,” Cataldo said.
He described his client as a father and family man. Cataldo declined to talk about his client’s employment status.
No one at St. Joseph’s returned a call from The Sun Chronicle Monday afternoon.
The case was continued for a pretrial conference in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.