FALL RIVER -- The Fall River Diocese has named a registered nurse to oversee the health staff at its 21 parochial schools.
Linda Arruda has joined the Catholic Schools Office team, the diocese announced.
There are K-8 parochial schools in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield, which, like the other parochial schools in the diocese, opened for full-time in-person learning after Labor Day this year.
Third-graders at St. John the Evangelist School in Attleboro were recently required to quarantine after one classmate tested positive for the virus. The school reported no subsequent cases.
While the schools had nurses prior to COVID-19, the current pandemic has raised the need for someone to oversee the 25 nurses who work at the individual school level, the diocese said.
“Navigating the ever changing requirements and medical knowledge of Covid has been challenging for school nurses,” said Daniel S. Roy, superintendent of schools for the diocese. “Linda’s expertise and understanding of the medical process will be a great benefit to ensuring all school nurses follow consistent guidelines.
Arruda said, “ My three children are current students in two of the Fall River Catholic schools, so I have a commitment to Catholic education and understand its value to our communities.”
Arruda is fluent in Portuguese and conversational Spanish. She previously was a school nurse teacher at the Providence Public Schools. She received her bachelor’s degree from Providence College and her nursing certificate from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in North Providence.
