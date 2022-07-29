ATTLEBORO -- A fire Thursday night that destroyed a two-story garage used by a package delivery service remains under investigation, fire officials said Friday.
Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said the garage, used by Rapid Logistics Inc., will have to be torn down after fire officials complete their investigation.
He estimated the damage at $150,000, which includes damage to the structure, a 2022 Ford Bronco with only 4,000 miles on it and a vehicle parked nearby that sustained heat and other damage.
Rapid Logistics is a small, family-owned, same-day delivery service, according to its Faceboook page and website.
Owner Jessica Demers said Friday the fire had no effect on the business. She said the only loss was the the SUV parked inside the garage and some tools.
The company was still conducting business and making deliveries, Demers said.
"Everybody's OK," she said, adding that she does not know what caused the fire.
Firefighters found the building at 5 Forest St. fully engulfed after the blaze was reported about 7:45 p.m.
"The garage doors has collapsed on themselves," Birch said.
Birch said the blaze took about 20 minutes to extinguish and no injuries were reported.
The garage was adjacent to a two-family house but was not attached.
The house sustained some heat damage and smoke billowed through an open window. However, the residents were not displaced, Birch said.
An employee of nearby Honeydew Donuts on Pleasant Street (Route 123) reported the fire after he saw flames from the structure while disposing of trash.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.