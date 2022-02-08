ATTLEBORO -– An electrical machine caught fire early Monday morning at Sensata Technologies on Pleasant Street, a fire official said Tuesday.
The sprinkler system in the building contained the fire but smoke filled the third floor where the incident occurred, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators estimated the fire, which was reported about 12:15 a.m. Monday, caused between $75,000 and $100,000 damage, according to Birch.
The machine was not operating at the time but was plugged in to an electrical socket, Birch said.
Firefighters spent about three hours at the scene investigating and clearing smoke from the building.
The exact cause was undetermined but it appeared to an accident, Birch said.
The building is located at 533 Pleasant St.