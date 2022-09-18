Mansfield Water Distribution
A free water distribution station was set up at the Mansfield DPW yard last week for town residents who were advised to stop using the town water due to E. coli bacterial contamination, which has now cleared up. Above, DPW worker Steven Copparini talks with a driver.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

MANSFIELD — The exact cause of the E. coli bacterial contamination of town drinking water may never be known.

Water officials haven’t determined the culprit, Interim DPW Director Josh Reinke said late last week.

