MANSFIELD — The exact cause of the E. coli bacterial contamination of town drinking water may never be known.
Water officials haven’t determined the culprit, Interim DPW Director Josh Reinke said late last week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD — The exact cause of the E. coli bacterial contamination of town drinking water may never be known.
Water officials haven’t determined the culprit, Interim DPW Director Josh Reinke said late last week.
Such bacterial contamination can occur, authorities say, when increased run-off enters a drinking water source, like after heavy rains — as happened the two days before water tests showed the contamination.
It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process, officials say.
In one case in an area community several years ago, the contamination was believed to have been from a bird that made its way into a water tank.
The water emergency began Sunday, Sept. 11, and forced residents and businesses to use bottled and boiled water until a boil order required by the state DEP was lifted Wednesday after three consecutive days of tests showed no more contamination.
The bacteria can cause illness, especially in young, elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
E. coli was found in a routine monthly sample of water collected Sept. 7 from the Albertini Water Treatment Facility on West Street, but state rules don’t call for a boil order until follow-up tests show contamination. The latter results arrived Saturday night.
Thousands of residents received free cases of bottled water at a distribution station set up in the DPW parking lot on East Street from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday.
Besides households, many local businesses had been impacted, including the Xfinity Center, pizza parlors and doughnut shops, some of the latter closing.
E. coli has been detected in many area municipal water systems over the years.
“I don’t recall Mansfield ever having a boil order but there seems so be a fair number of communities who have had them,” select board Chair Michael Trowbridge said.
In fact, Reinke said the town hasn’t had an E. coli problem in over 25 years.
The last E. coli instance involving municipal water in the area was in Plainville in June 2021.
Standard procedure has been to issue boil orders and treat the water with chlorine and the situation usually clears up in a few days, which is what happened in Mansfield.
“Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) requires Mansfield, per our Drinking Water Regulations, to test twice monthly for bacteria levels in our wells, raw water, and finish water that ultimately goes into our drinking water system,” Reinke said. “Mansfield has, and continues to conduct such monthly testing.”
Stephen Peterson can be reached at 508-236-0377.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.