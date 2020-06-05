NORTH ATTLEBORO — The three-alarm fire that destroyed a sober house on North Washington Street this week is still under investigation but its cause will likely never be determined, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Friday.
“With the amount of damage, it’s difficult,” Coleman said.
The 2 1/2-story, century-old Victorian at 174 North Washington St. was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, and heat from the blaze damaged a house next door at 170 North Washington.
More than 15 people, including at least nine men who lived at the Association for Sober Living house, were displaced and helped by the American Red Cross.
No one was injured in the fire, which originated in the area of the porch and spread quickly inside.
The state Fire Marshal’s office is helping the local fire department with the investigation into its cause. Investigators, however, have ruled out anything of a suspicious nature, Coleman said.
The Association for Sober Living helps men recovering from alcohol and substance abuse.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the men displaced by the fire. To donate or get more information on how to help, go to gofundme.com/f/son039s-of-asl.
The page was started by Anna Maturo and her brother Rocco, who used to live at the home and knows some of the men.
Over $17,000 has been raised since the fundraiser began Wednesday.
