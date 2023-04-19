NORTON -- State and local fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of a three-alarm blaze last week that destroyed a $1.3 million home in Rosewood Estates off Burt Street.
The fire last Tuesday night at 3 Carlton Drive was listed as undetermined because investigators cannot say with 100 % certainty what sparked the blaze, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said Wednesday.
A couple and their pet were able to get out of the 6,000- square-foot home and were displaced. A firefighter suffered a minor injury.
The windswept fire, which started at the rear of 2 ½-story home in a deck area and raced up the side of the house to the eves and attic, is not considered suspicious, Simmons said.
The blaze was investigated by local firefighters and the state Fire Marshal's office.
Several area firefighters assisted battling the blaze and covering the town, including Attleboro, Easton, Mansfield, Raynham, Rehoboth and North Attleboro.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.