NORTON -- State and local fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of a three-alarm blaze last week that destroyed a $1.3 million home in Rosewood Estates off Burt Street.

The fire last Tuesday night at 3 Carlton Drive was listed as undetermined because investigators cannot say with 100 % certainty what sparked the blaze, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said Wednesday.

