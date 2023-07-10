north attleboro fire truck

A North Attleboro fire engine. (Staff file photo)

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A two-alarm fire at a Moody Street apartment complex over the weekend started in an area around the stove, but the cause remains under investigation, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Monday.

The fire at 12 Moody St. was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday and displaced two people, but no injuries were reported.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.