NORTH ATTLEBORO — A two-alarm fire at a Moody Street apartment complex over the weekend started in an area around the stove, but the cause remains under investigation, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Monday.
The fire at 12 Moody St. was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday and displaced two people, but no injuries were reported.
Although the exact cause remains undetermined, Coleman said the fire appears to be accidental.
The blaze was contained to the apartment and was kept under control by the sprinkler system before being extinguished by firefighters, according to the chief.
The displaced tenants were helped by the Red Cross.
Firefighters from Attleboro, Plainville, Foxboro, Mansfield, and Cumberland helped local firefighters.
