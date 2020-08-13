Dave Cavell dropped out of the race for the open 4th Congressional District seat Thursday, leaving eight Democratic candidates vying for the job.
In withdrawing, Cavell, one of six candidates from Brookline, threw his support to Jesse Mermell, also of Brookline.
The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the Democratic primary.
In leaving the race, Cavell criticized fellow candidate Jake Auchincloss, without mentioning him by name, for bigoted remarks he has allegedly made.
Auchincloss, a former Marine, has been hammered by Cavell and other candidates for past statements, including one about burning the Koran he made in reference to Muslims who burned the American flag.
Cavell indicated his presence in the race would help Auchincloss get elected.
“Unfortunately, there is one candidate in this race who I believe has proven himself unfit to represent this district,” Cavell said in a press release. “In a crowded field without ranked-choice voting, I refuse to make it more likely that the people of our district, particularly Black and brown people, will be represented by someone we cannot trust.”
As a result, he said he would back Mermell, who he called "a passionate fighter for progressive values and working people of every race and background.”
Cavell’s withdrawal leaves Auchincloss and Becky Grossman both of Newton; Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos, Mermell and Benjamin Sigel, all of Brookline; and Christopher Zannetos of Wellesley in the Democratic primary.
Julie Hall of Attleboro and David Rosa of Dighton are battling for the Republican nomination for the district, which includes all of The Sun Chronicle circulation area.
The primary election is Sept. 1.
