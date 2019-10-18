ATTLEBORO— The state’s Cannabis Control Commission has lifted the license suspensions of a budding marijuana business in Attleboro, allowing it to resume operations.
Licenses for Nova Farms were suspended in September when a partner in the operation, Mark P. Rioux, 36, was charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws. The charge was in connection with an illegal pot-growing operation discovered in two Eddy Square warehouses last summer.
However, Rioux’s attorney argued there was a lack of evidence against his client and the case was dismissed last month. That prompted the CCC to withdraw the suspensions of the company’s one final and five provisional licenses on Wednesday.
“The withdrawal restored Nova Farms’ provisional and final licenses to their status prior to the Commission’s summary suspension order,” Cedric Sinclair, CCC director of communications, said in a news release.
The licenses were restored “after determining that threats to public health, safety, and welfare had been mitigated,” he said.
Nova Farms spokesman Aaron Gouveia said the company “complied with all Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission requests, investigations and interviews.”
The company has operations in Attleboro, Sheffield and Framingham.
However, the CCC will continue to probe.
“Nova Farms remains under commission investigation and the agency continues to monitor the entity’s inventory and security systems to protect against any risk of diversion,” Sinclair said.
Nova Farms chief executive officer Derek Ross said the company’s 48 employees were paid during the weeks the company was not allowed to operate, but are happy to get back to the job.
“Our employees are very excited to get back to work,” Ross said in a release. “We’d like to thank the great municipalities of Framingham, Sheffield and of course Attleboro for their continued support and patience during this time.”
Rioux, one of eight owners of Nova Farms, is a North Attleboro real estate agent who was involved in renting the Eddy Square warehouses to two other men charged in connection to the illegal pot farm.
Nova Farms’ Attleboro operation has yet to open. It will be located in a former jewelry factory now under renovation at 34 Extension St.
Nova Farms has special permits from the city council to operate medical and recreational marijuana businesses which include growing, manufacturing and selling marijuana products.
From the state, it has a final license for outdoor cultivation and a provisional license for indoor cultivation in Sheffield.
Its state licenses in Attleboro include provisional licenses to cultivate, manufacture and sell recreational marijuana and a provisional license to operate a medical marijuana treatment center.
The other men charged in connection with the illegal pot growing operation are Marshall Muir, 39, and Charles R. Doughty, 41, both of Warwick, R.I.
Both have pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana.
