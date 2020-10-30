While trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities are being banned in some communities across the country due to the pandemic, that isn’t the case in this area.
All 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area are allowing the traditional door-to-door collection of sweet treats by children. But they are also advising trick-or-treaters follow coronavirus safety steps recommended by the state Department of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC recommends avoiding high-risk activities such as indoor parties. And instead of greeting trick-or-treaters at the door, it suggests leaving baskets of candy outside your home and having kids wear gloves and carry hand sanitizer.
If there are gatherings, they should be outdoors and socially distanced. Also, although you don’t need to sanitize every candy wrapper, wash your hands before eating.
The CDC also suggests holding virtual Halloween costume or pumpkin-carving contests, eating a special Halloween meal with household members, having a Halloween movie night with people you live with or creating a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with household members in or around your home instead of going house to house.
Health authorities also recommend having curbside trick-or-treating.
Other tips include:
- Place candy on a platter instead of a bowl.
- Consider leaving hand sanitizer out by any goodies left for trick-or-treaters.
- Ensure you are wearing a protective face mask or covering instead of, or in addition to, a costume mask.
- Avoid going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.
- And stay away from hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
Gov. Charlie Baker decided not to issue a state mandate banning or limiting trick-or-treating, opting to allow cities and towns to make the decision themselves. “The reason we’re not canceling Halloween is that (celebrations) would have turned into thousands of indoor Halloween parties, which would be a heck of a lot worse for public safety than outdoor organized and supervised trick-or-treating,” Baker said. “I think our view on this is there are some very simple things people can do to manage their kids and themselves with respect to Halloween outdoors that most people would agree is much safer.”
