ATTLEBORO -- The U.S. Census Bureau will kick off an effort to count all of the residents in the Attleboro area today with an event at noon at city hall.
Representatives will be talking about the need to gather accurate information and will focus on the local efforts as part of a national campaign to determine the population of the United States.
The census is taken every 10 years and determines how much federal aid states get and how many congressional districts they will have.
The census bureau will also be signing up local residents to be hired as census takers.
The event is in the lobby of city hall on Park Street in Attleboro.
