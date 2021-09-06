The overall population of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle area increased by 13,632 people since 2010, according to the latest U.S. Census.
It went from 187,161 to 200,793, which is an increase of 7.28 percent.
The area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Foxboro, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
The new figures, which were broken down by race, showed that the biggest increase was among those who characterized themselves as “multi-racial.”
Out of the 13,632 additional residents in the 10-community area, that was the block that increased the most in terms of numbers and percentage.
All told, the area population of those describing themselves as multi-racial increased by 4,936 — which is 36 percent of the total increase of 13,632.
The second greatest number was among the Latino population, which increased by 3,629, which represents 27 percent of the total.
The third greatest increase was among the Black population, which went up by 3,081 — or 23 percent of the total — and the fourth greatest increase was among the Asian population, which went up by 2,773 people or 20 percent.
The greatest decrease was registered among the white population, which dropped by 1,446 people or 11 percent of the total.
The white population still makes up the vast majority of the area’s residents, numbering 167,031 — which equals 83 percent of the total.
Latinos make up the second greatest block of residents with 9,755, or 4.85 percent.
Asians are third with 8,234 residents, or 4.1 percent.
Multi-racial people make up the fourth biggest group at 7,303, or 3.63 percent, and Blacks make up the fifth greatest block with 6,970, or 3.47 percent of the population.
Following the Black population are those who categorized themselves as “other.”
They represent 0.62 percent of the population, which equals 1,255 people.
In addition, there are 217 “American Indians” and Alaskan Natives and 28 Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Together, they make up 0.14 percent of the population.
All 10 communities recorded gains in the Asian population, the “multi-racial” population and those identifying as “other.”
The Latino and Black population registered gains in nine of 10 communities, respectively.
Both of those populations went down in Norfolk by 25 and 11 percent, respectively.
The white population went down in four of the 10 communities.
It declined the most by numbers in Attleboro, decreasing by 1,516 people, or 4 percent.
It went down by 5 percent, or 1,126 people, in Mansfield; 5 percent in Norton, which is about 820 people, and 2 percent in North Attleboro, which is 560 people.
The population of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders declined in five of the 10 towns. In 2010, the total population of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the area was 54. In 2020 it fell to 28, a decline of 48 percent.
And the American Indian and Native Alaskan population went down in eight of the 10 towns.
In 2010 it was at 292.
In 2020 it came in at 217, a decline of 75 people, or 26 percent.
Attleboro had the biggest jump in the Latino population in terms of numbers with 1,375, which was an increase of 50 percent.
Plainville had the biggest percentage increase with 195 percent, which equaled 287 people.
Plainville also had the biggest surge in its white population adding 822 people.
The 11 percent increase topped all 10 communities.
Attleboro had the biggest increase in its Black population adding 1,311, which was a hike of 105 percent.
Plainville had the biggest increase percentage-wise in its Black population coming in at 257 percent.
The population went from 80 to 286 in 10 years.
North Attleboro added the most Asians to its population, 807, which was an increase of 81 percent.
Wrentham had the greatest increase in Asian residents in terms of percentage, coming in at 195 percent.
Asian residents in Wrentham went from from 112 to 333.
Attleboro had the biggest increase in those identifying as “multi-racial” with 1,268 new residents.
Wrentham had the biggest percentage increase in those calling themselves “multi-racial.
The numbers in that town jumped from 87 to 408, which was a 368 percent increase.
