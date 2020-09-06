NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town will begin work to replace the century-old Chestnut Street bridge later this fall.
The $2.3 million project will include replacing the steel girder and concrete deck span over the Ten Mile River and existing water main on Chestnut Street, as well as reconstructing the sidewalks on the north side of the street and milling and overlaying of the entire roadway from East Washinton Street (Route 1) to South Washington Street, according to Mark Hollowell, director of public works.
The town has contracted with Northern Construction of Palmer for the work. Part of the cost will be paid with $500,000 from the Massachusetts Small Bridge Grant Program. North Attleboro was one of 36 communities to share a total of $16 million in funding for preservation, repair or replacement of small bridges.
The work will close Chestnut Street to through traffic between East Street and East Washington Street once the work begins, which should be in late September or early October, Hollowell said. The work is expected to last through the end of the year.
Local businesses and homes will be accessible during construction from either side of the bridge, Hollowell said, adding that more information will be available as the town finalizes the schedule.
He said the project has been on the town’s agenda for a few years. A report from the state Department of Transportation on an inspection made in May of 2018 cited heavy rusting of the bridge’s steel beams and cracks and voids in the concrete. It also noted bridge traffic is restricted to 10 tons.
The inspection was part of a program to check smaller, municipally-owned bridges from 10 to 20 feet in length.
The town has put the project out to bid twice before but did not get the price it wanted, Hollowell said. On the third try, he said, it was decided to use the grant monies and available in-house funding to do the work.
The original span dates from 1850 and was reconstructed in 1900 and right now it slightly impedes the flow of the river, Hollowell noted. A planned dredging project along with the bridge work should help alleviate flooding in the area, he said.
