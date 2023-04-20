Mall Fall Carnival Setup
Employees of Rockwell Amusements set up the Ferris wheel at last year's fall carnival at Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro.

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Security and safety improvements have been made for a carnival at Emerald Square mall after some larger than expected crowds led to rowdy behavior last Friday, town officials said.

Rockwell Amusements and the mall's owners agreed to hire more detail police officers and install additional fencing to improve safety, and enough staff to open up to three ticket booths if necessary, Antonio Morabito, assistant town manager, said Thursday.

