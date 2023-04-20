NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Security and safety improvements have been made for a carnival at Emerald Square mall after some larger than expected crowds led to rowdy behavior last Friday, town officials said.
Rockwell Amusements and the mall's owners agreed to hire more detail police officers and install additional fencing to improve safety, and enough staff to open up to three ticket booths if necessary, Antonio Morabito, assistant town manager, said Thursday.
In addition, an EMT detail will be on hand in the event of any injuries, Morabito said.
The changes came after several fights broke out last Friday and there was an unconfirmed report of one of the combatants having a gun, leading to some panicked patrons fleeing to the mall parking garage.
There were no arrests and no injuries were reported. Those involved in fights either left or declined to provide information to police, said Capt. Jason Roy.
Officers investigated the gun report and found no one who saw a weapon, Roy said.
Morabito said the mall has hosted the Rockwell Amusements carnival for years and has never had an issue comparable to last Friday.
He said more people than expected turned out due to the warm weather, leading to long lines at a single open ticket booth and short patience among patrons.
“It was the perfect storm,” Morabito said.
Town officials had an emergency meeting Wednesday with carnival and mall representatives to make changes designed to avoid similar issues from happening again.
The carnival opened April 14 and will end Sunday, according to the Rockwell Amusements website.
Police have a detail at the carnival every year and will have additional personnel. In addition, alterations to the layout have been made to avoid overcrowding, especially around the ticket booth area, Roy said.
The ring road immediately adjacent to the carnival will be closed to vehicles to improve pedestrian safety, he said.
