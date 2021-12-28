ATTLEBORO — It’s official now.
Changes in the city charter to make it gender neutral, 48 years after the first woman was elected to the city council and 38 years after the first woman was elected mayor, have been signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Baker signed the seven-page document that itemized the changes section by section at 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 22, roughly three years after they were submitted to the Legislature for approval.
City councilor Laura Dolan initiated the effort 99 years after women got the vote in 1920 and became eligible not only to vote, but to run for office.
And while Brenda Reed became the first female mayor elected in 1983 and the third in the state, she was not the first to run for the office in Attleboro.
That person was Eliza G. Daggett who ran in 1920, taking advantage of the new opportunity for women and setting an example for others to follow.
She lost, finishing fifth out of five candidates. She got just 84 votes, or 1.6% of the total, but it was a start.
Philip E. Brady won that year with 31.2 percent of the vote, or 1,662 votes.
