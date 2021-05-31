FOXBORO -- Two-term selectman Mark Elfman, who lives on Main Street near the head of the Common, is a familiar face in the town center, engaging pedestrians and other passers-by each day while walking his dog, running errands or just stretching his legs.
But more recently, Elfman’s daily rambles have given him a ground-level perspective of incremental efforts to reconfigure the Common rotary in hopes of improving traffic flow and pedestrian safety -- and prompted his support for a second round of changes being tested in a multi-week pilot trial.
The trial period, which is expected to last several more weeks, has allowed officials to evaluate a series of modifications to the School Street side of the Common rotary before permanently implementing them.
“It’s working on a number of levels,” Elfman said during a project update by highway, planning and engineering staffers on May 25. “It is slowing cars down. There was a tendency up there for years for it to be like it was the Indianapolis 500. It’s slowing people down, and that’s not a bad thing at all.”
While reserving judgment on the introduction of parallel parking around the outside of the traffic circle, Elfman said other changes already have improved pedestrian convenience and safety.
“From a pedestrian standpoint it’s working tremendously,” he maintained.
Despite Elfman’s support, the proposed changes have been controversial, eliciting widespread censure in online forums, according to incoming Chairwoman Leah Gibson.
“This is a hot topic,” said Gibson, who subsequently criticized both the tone and substance of online commentary since the changes were implemented on May 17.
“Going to Facebook as a keyboard warrior is not the way to get feedback constructively to town employees about what’s going on at the Common,” she said. “Quite honestly, I’ve been a little bit embarrassed by this community. What I have seen on Facebook -- some of the stuff is downright rude and mean.”
In an effort to solicit thoughtful feedback, Gibson said a comprehensive fact sheet has been posted on the town’s website, and asked that any comments about the current traffic trial be emailed to Town Engineer Lance DelPriore at LDelPriore@foxboroughma.gov.
“This will help us aggregate the data about people’s perspectives and opinions in a much more organized way,” DelPriore said.
Gibson also took the unusual step of publicly apologizing to the town’s professional planning and engineering staff, saying they deserved better.
“I don’t think anyone would want to go to work and have a group of 8,000 people get behind a keyboard and act the way that I’ve seen this week,” she said. “Some people have been just horrible on Facebook. Criticism is OK, but this has been, like, bad.”
While expressing general support for the proposed changes, selectmen conceded the temporary configuration can be distracting, if not intimidating, because motorists circling the rotary are met by what appears to be a forest of bright orange traffic cones.
But they also backed the modifications as effective in reducing the speed of passing vehicles, a key goal for planners.
“I think it has had the impact of slowing cars down, which has a positive impact on reducing crashes,” said Selectman and retired police chief Edward O’Leary.
Public works director Chris Gallagher said introducing parallel parking on both sides of the rotary has resulted in travel lanes being narrowed to 10-1/2 feet as compared to standard highway lanes which are 12 feet wide.
“I think part of keeping those lanes narrow is that it slows people down,” Gallagher said. “I think a lot of the comments we’re hearing are just from the people who are driving, we’re not getting them from people who are walking.”
Town Manager William Keegan echoed Gallagher’s remarks. Insisting there has been a “method to the madness,” Keegan said the traffic program deliberately aims to showcase the charm of the town center, in part by slowing traffic down, expanding parking options and improving the pedestrian experience.
“That’s how most downtowns are,” Keegan observed. “They’re not meant to be speedways. You go through any downtown area and it’s slow for a reason because it actually helps the businesses.”
Planning director Paige Duncan likewise conceded the messaging could have been better prior to the second traffic trial, but defended the provisional design as a response to strategic goals.
“We’ve been charged with making the downtown more pedestrian friendly, not just for businesses, but also for kids and moms,” Duncan said.
Gibson reminded her colleagues the current tryout will be followed by evaluation of provisional changes before any final decisions are made -- perhaps as early as the board’s June 8 meeting -- when another discussion is planned.
“It is a trial,” she said. “That’s the purpose of what we’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.