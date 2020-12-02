FOXBORO — Patriot Place and the New England Patriots Foundation are hosting a Stuff-A-Truck Toy Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Because of the rain forecast, the collection is being moved inside to the building most recently occupied by Spirit Halloween in the South Marketplace, between Trader Joe’s and Off Broadway Shoes.
Another change due to the weather, toys won’t be collected at Magic of Lights Saturday night, but the public is encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the blue-and-white collection bins throughout Patriot Place.
Due to an overwhelming sense of need this holiday season, the bins will be left out for another week, through Sunday, Dec. 13.
Collection bins are located at the entrances to Showcase Cinema De Lux, Patriot Place Management Office hallway, Bass Pro Shops and the Patriots ProShop.
The event is part of a weeklong toy drive hosted by Patriot Place and the Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and the New England Revolution Charitable Foundation.
More info: www.patriots.com/community/collection-drives.
