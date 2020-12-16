ATTLEBORO — Charges against a man charged with robbing and pistol whipping an Attleboro man in February are expected to be dismissed, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Donte Nunn, 19, of Pawtucket, was charged in connection with the Feb. 1 robbery of a 20-year-old man outside his Elizabeth Street home.
Shortly after he turned himself in a few weeks after the robbery, he spent three days in custody until prosecutors asked for his release because police learned of exculpatory information potentially clearing Nunn.
Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier said during a pretrial hearing in Attleboro District Court that police were actively investigating the matter and expected charges against Nunn to be dismissed.
Nunn was not in court for the hearing but told The Sun Chronicle after his release in February that he was not involved in the robbery and was not the man in a Snapchat video police obtained and used to obtain an arrest warrant for him.
The Snapchat video was taken from a co-defendant’s cellphone, according to court records.
The alleged victim told police he had arranged through Snapchat to purchase $40 worth of marijuana from a man known as “Flex” and was then assaulted by three men.
After a Pawtucket police officer identified Nunn as the man on the Snapchat video another Pawtucket police officer came forward and said Nunn was not the person in the video.
Two co-defendants were arrested after their car was stopped in Cranston about a half-hour after the robbery. The car matched the description given by the alleged victim, according to court records.
