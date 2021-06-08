ATTLEBORO — Charges were dismissed Tuesday against a man charged with two others in the robbery and pistol whipping of an Attleboro man last year.
The case against, Donte Nunn, 20, formerly of Pawtucket, were dismissed in Attleboro District Court at the request of prosecutors.
Judge Edmund Mathers also remitted a $150 lawyer’s fee pending in the case.
Nunn was not in court. A lawyer who represented him told the judge he was last known to have moved to New York and attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.
Nunn was one of three men charged in the Feb. 1, 2020 robbery of a 20-year-old man outside his Elizabeth Street home.
He was misidentified from a Snapchat video on a co-defendant’s cellphone showing a man with a gun similar to the one used in the robbery, officials said.
Nunn was charged by Attleboro police after a Pawtucket officer identified him as the man in the video.
Later, another Pawtucket police officer more familiar with Nunn came forward and said Nunn was not the man in the video, according to court records.
Nunn, who told The Sun Chronicle he was not involved in any robbery, was released last year at the request of prosecutors when they learned of the discrepancy.
He spent three days in jail.
Prosecutors previously planned to dismiss the case but Nunn did not appear in court. Because of the circumstances, prosecutors asked the court to not issue a default warrant for his arrest.
The charges were dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning they could be refiled if any new information comes to light.
