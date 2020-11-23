Charges against two brothers from the area who were arrested over the summer on Block Island have been dismissed.
Court records given to The Sun Chronicle Monday state prosecutors asked the court to dismiss misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and battery and disorderly conduct against Barret Pinto, 37, of 21 Wildflower Drive in Seekonk, and Evan Pinto, 34, of 32 Agricultural Ave. in Rehoboth.
The two men were arrested in August in New Shoreham, a town on Block Island, as state police stepped up enforcement efforts in response to two deadly crashes in less than a week and an increase in moped accidents.
The Pintos were among six residents from outside Rhode Island arrested in the first week of the initiative. State police also issued nearly 100 summonses for various motor vehicle infractions.
