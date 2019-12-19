ATTLEBORO — Police upgraded charges Thursday against a man suspected of breaking into a Mansfield home this week while its residents slept upstairs.
Kevin Gearhart, 54, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to new charges of unarmed burglary and possession of burglar’s tools, and to a warrant charging him with two breaking and entering and larceny counts and conspiracy.
He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.
Meanwhile, police say they have identified his alleged accomplice in the break-in, but have not released his name.
Gearhart and the second man allegedly broke into an unlocked car parked outside the Stearns Avenue home about 3 a.m. Tuesday and used keys left inside it to enter the residence. A couple and a guest were asleep in upstairs bedrooms while the two men allegedly stole a laptop and a cash box containing $130 before leaving. They were in and out in about six minutes, police said.
The home was equipped with surveillance cameras. Police said the video along with other surveillance video obtained from other locations helped them identify the suspects.
Gearhart's lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, questioned whether police had positively identified his client or had other evidence to link him to the burglary.
Gearhart, who is homeless but used to live in Manchester, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at Tufts Medical Center after an alert hospital public safety officer tipped off Mansfield police.
He was apprehended by Detective Kenneth Wright, Officer Patrick Pennie and a trooper with the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section after he left the emergency room.
Mansfield police had posted video and still photos related to the investigation on social media, and circulated them to other law enforcement agencies. Police say a tattoo on Gearhart's left arm helped identify him as a suspect.
Gearhart has a long criminal record and faces warrants for burglaries in Manchester, N.H. He was additionally charged by Mansfield police on a fugitive charge related to the New Hampshire warrant.
The suspect also has a history of mental health issues and hospital commitments, a state psychologist testified during a court hearing Thursday. However, he declined to recommend a further evaluation at a mental health facility to determine whether Gearhart was competent to stand trial.
Puller had asked Judge Edmund Mathers to send his client for a mental health evaluation but the judge denied the request.
During cross-examination, Dr. Arthur Pearson acknowledged that Gearhart went to a hospital complaining about being poisoned but doctors found no evidence of that. He also acknowledged that Gearhart had grandiose thoughts and believed in the past that he was wanted by the Spanish mafia.
Puller argued that his client was found not guilty by reason of insanity on charges in New Hampshire in 2017 and that he was once committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for mental health reasons for six months.
Upgrading the charges to burglary carries more serious consequences for Gearhart.
Burglary is one of the charges prosecutors can use to seek a dangerousness hearing, during which prosecutors will try to convince a judge the defendant is such a threat to public safety that he should be held without bail for up to 120 days while they prepare for trial.
Also, defendants charged with burglary must be tried in superior court and, if convicted, face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.