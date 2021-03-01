NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s been nearly two years since local voters approved a new form of town government and now officials want to know what citizens think of the changes they have wrought.
The Charter Review Committee is holding a virtual public meeting Wednesday to ask residents how the new charter has affected the town and where it might be improved.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and interested residents can dial in at 877-309-2073.
In the April 2019 town election, voters by a wide margin approved the first town charter. Up until then, officials had relied on bylaws to determine how the town government was run, although debate on drafting a charter had gone on for years.
The charter, as the town’s basic law, replaced the board of selectmen with a strong town manager and did away with representative town meeting as a legislature in favor of a nine-member town council.
“The charter has led to significant changes in the town, from governmental restructuring to day-to-day operational changes. As a committee, we have sought out information from members of town government and received input and feedback from many about positive and negative aspects of these changes or areas of the charter that may not be clear,” Tasha Buzzell, who chairs the review committee, said in an email.
“We hope to gain additional insight into how residents of the town understand the charter, questions they may have about it, or changes they have seen as a result of its implementation, whether positive or negative. The insight and questions that have been raised so far have been very helpful and informative. We are hoping to gain additional input from the residents, who are ultimately the people affected by these changes,” Buzzell wrote.
At Wednesday’s meeting the committee also plans to discuss and develop questions for a town-wide survey on the charter.
Committee meetings are rebroadcast on North TV cable television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.