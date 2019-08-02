NORTH ATTLEBORO — Charter school tuition is up and state reimbursements are down, putting a squeeze on the town school department budget.
School Superintendent Scott Holcomb said the number of North Attleboro children attending charter schools has increased this year from 144 to 163.
The increase and other factors pushed the tuition the town must pay for charter schools to $2.3 million, up from $1.9 million last year.
At the same time, the formula for reimbursing public schools for the charter school tuition they pay dropped from an average of 90 percent to 78 percent, he said.
State Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said the Legislature wants to rewrite all education funding formulas, but it keeps putting off the issue.
As the Legislature adjourned from formal session Wednesday, there was talk of taking on the issue in the fall, she said.
The charter school situation has contributed to a tight town budget in a year when aid from the state came in less than expected.
Town Manager Michael Gallagher has said there is a $290,000 hole in the budget, which went into effect July 1.
As a result, he has put a hold on filling some new part-time positions at town hall and asked Holcomb to delay filling new positions until the situation can be worked out.
Gallagher said he has negotiated lower liability insurance costs and that has helped the situation, but he has to find a solution that is sustainable for the future.
