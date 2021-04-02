NORTON — The historic Chartley Country Store location in Norton is closing.
New owner Bob Ryan told The Sun Chronicle Friday that it’s a big disappointment to him and it comes as the result of an inspection of the building, located at 36 South Worcester St., by an insurance company.
He said he did not want to be specific about the problems with the structure, which at one time served as a post office, because of potential legal issues.
A worker at the Norton store said it’s closing Saturday.
“Believe me the last thing I wanted to do is close it,” Ryan said. “This is much bigger for me than anyone else.”
Ryan and his wife Karen, from Carver, spent $1 million for the two-store business last year, buying it from founder Augie Fernandes.
The couple took over the business in late October.
Fernandes, the cousin of Joe Fernandes, who founded the Fernandes Supermarket chain, ran the business for 42 years.
The second store, located at 319 Tremont St., (Rt. 118) in Rehoboth, remains open.
