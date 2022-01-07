NORTON — After being closed for a decade, the Chartley Fire Station reopened Friday just in time for the winter season’s first major snow storm.
The two-bay South Worcester Street station closed in 2012 and has only opened temporarily in emergencies or snowstorms.
Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said his department last year received a $1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant.
Depending on staffing, the station will be open regularly and will decrease response times in the west end of town by about four minutes, he said.
“I’m really excited about it,” Simmons said.
Three firefighters, including a lieutenant, will staff an ambulance and fire engine that will be kept at the station, the chief said.
The firefighters will also help calls in other parts of town along with staff at fire headquarters on East Main Street.
The department has been working on the FEMA grant and now the work has paid off in being able to reopen the station, Simmons said.
The grant, called the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, will pay for the salaries and benefits for three firefighters for three years.
The only cost to the town will be for gear and equipment, Simmons said.
The grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “frontline” firefighters available in their communities, according to FEMA.
The goal of the grant is to enhance the local fire departments’ abilities to comply with staffing, response and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association.
“The grant was a blessing to get the staffing level up without being a burden to the town,” Simmons said.
Other grants only paid 70 percent or less toward hiring firefighters, according to the chief.
He said he has only recently been able to hire new firefighters to fill vacancies by retirement and long-term illness.
There is a backlog to train at the state Fire Academy, which recently opened a Bridgewater campus, and there is a shortage of paramedics on the civil service list, according to Simmons.
The station opened and closed numerous times in the late 1980s and early 1990s due to budget constraints.
It dates to the late 1950s with a second-floor added in the early 1970s.
It’s official name is the Harold “Hank” Wetherell Station. Wetherell was the town’s first fire chief, who served in that post for four decades until 1970. He died in October 2006 at age 100.
A lifelong Chartley resident, Wetherell donated the land where the station was built and ran the Wetherell Paint Co. next to the station when he wasn’t fighting fires.
