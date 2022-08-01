The cost of driving continues to get cheaper in Massachusetts but the weekly price dips are diminishing.
The average price is down 5 cents from last week, coming in at $4.47 per gallon for self-serve regular, AAA Northeast said Monday.
The latest decrease broke a string of three straight weeks where costs had sunk 11 cents.
The current price is 41 cents lower than a month ago ($4.88) but $1.44 higher than a year ago ($3.03).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 26 cents higher than the national average, which fell 14 cents to $4.21.
In Rhode Island, regular is averaging $4.41, down 7 cents, AAA said.
A slight uptick in gas demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in daily pump prices, analysts warn.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “But with fuel prices locally falling every day, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”
A recent survey by AAA found Americans are driving less as gas prices remain high, and have made significant changes to cope with pump prices.
Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.”
Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.
To save gas, AAA recommends:
Also, AAA reminds drivers to only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a car that takes regular is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle, the agency said.
