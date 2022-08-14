Beer lovers in the Attleboro area can relax, and they can do it with their favorite cold beverage in hand.
Local brewers don’t seem to be threatened by a reported national shortage of carbon dioxide — the gas that helps put a head on beers and ales and moves them from barrel to mug on tap.
“I haven’t seen any shortage,” Brian Shurtleff of Bog Iron Brewing in Norton says. “I have heard grumblings.”
Stories about problems with CO2 have been bubbling up, so to speak, in local and national media for weeks.
The Washington Post reported earlier this month that: “The culprit is the dreaded phrase ‘supply chain problems,’ a familiar pandemic-era woe that in this case covers a range of problems, from increased seasonal demand to contamination of a key supplier.”
The Post went on to report that a D.C.-area brewer, Alewerks, had to shut down production for a week last year because of a limited supply of the gas.
The Boston Globe noted in a similar report that some breweries could not get the amount of carbon dioxide they’re used to and traced the problem to one distributor, Everett-based American Gas Products, which has been canceling or reducing deliveries to brewers.
That, in turn, was linked to problems at a plant in Mississippi, maintenance shutdowns at several ammonia plants that are key producers of CO2, and higher demand in summer months. The Globe quoted Katie Stinchon, executive director of the Massachusetts Brewers Guild, who said she knows of “at least a dozen or more” brewers affected by the supply slowdown.
Locally, the impact has been slight on local mincrobrewers, however. While SkyRoc Brewing in Attleboro did not respond to a request for comment, according to Shurtleff, whose Norton brewery will mark 10 years of making beer in January, “I’ve seen zero evidence of a CO2 shortage that would force any brewer to close.”
For a local brewer who is just getting started, that’s good news. Michael LeBaron, one of three principals in North Attleboro’s Angle Tree Brewery, says the fledgling company is already making beer at its Elm Street location.
“It hasn’t really affected us right now,” LeBaron said. “I spoke to our supplier this morning,” he said late last week. Middlesex Gas is headquartered in Everett but has a local office in Plainville. “They are fine,” Lebaron said, although they are not taking on new customers, he said. Middlesex did not return messages seeking comment.
LeBaron said Angle Tree, which was last week awaiting its pouring license from the state, is close to opening its tap room, which can host up to 120 customers, and will feature a variety of beer styles, from pale ales to IPAs to stouts. They won’t be serving food but there will be food trucks parked nearby.
Angle Tree has a two- to three-month supply of carbon dioxide on hand right now. “So it will probably be fine.” he said.
