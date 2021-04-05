NORFOLK -- An assistant principal of a Chelsea middle school has been chosen as the first director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the King Philip School District.
Jessica Pepple was appointed to the new post by superintendents Paul Zinni, Ingrid Allardi, David Raiche and Allan Cameron, it was announced Monday. The district includes King Philip Regional High School and Middle School and elementary schools in Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk.
In the newly created position, Pepple will lead the efforts by all schools in the district to build organizations based on equity, inclusion and belonging for all students, their families, staff and community members, officials said.
She will start work on Monday, May 17, will report directly to the four district superintendents and will be a part of the regional administrative leadership team.
“I look forward to working alongside the students and staff across the King Philip, Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville school districts to further enhance their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Pepple said in a statement.
Prior to working at the Browne Middle School in Chelsea, Pepple was an assistant principal and instructional coach at Prospect Hill Academy Charter School, which has campuses in Somerville and Cambridge. She was responsible for enhancing teacher and student capabilities in reading, science, social studies, French and math.
She also previously worked as a district instructional coach for Orange County Public Schools in Florida, where she supported the improvement of nine low-achieving elementary and middle schools through the creation and implementation of a centralized support system.
“It is so important for all students to feel safe, welcomed and heard, especially within their school environment,” Zinni said in a statement. “Having Jessica aboard our team spearheading diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within our districts will help to achieve this goal.”
Pepple has a master’s degree in school administration, with a specialization in educational leadership and administration, from National Louis University and a master’s degree in business administration from Keller Graduate School of Management.
She also has a bachelor’s degree in risk management-insurance from Florida State University and an associate’s degree in business administration from Valencia Community College.
The creation of the new position was made possible by the efforts of the districts’ equity committee, which has worked since the summer of 2019 to address diversity and equity issues in all communities.
The state tracks race and ethnicity for all public school districts and, according to the latest numbers available for the past school year, King Philip had 1,978 students: 89% white, 3.6% Hispanic, 2.8% Asian and 2.1% Black.
