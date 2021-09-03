ATTLEBORO -- A hose on a rail car carrying pressurized sulfuric acid leaked and spilled an estimated 5,000 gallons of the substance outside a local chemical company Friday, state and city fire officials said.
The chemical spilled into a containment area outside Roberts Chemical Co., an industrial manufacturer at 330 B Victor Road, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said in a statement. There were no injuries.
The leak from the 13,000-gallon tank was reported about 9:30 a.m. outside a building next to a train line where rail car tanks are emptied, according to fire officials.
A state Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to the spill, which was initially classified as a Tier 2 hazmat incident because it required a short-term response, Lachance said.
The leak was stopped by hazmat technicians by depressurizing the rail car tank, offloading some of the contents and shutting off a value at the top of the car, a spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services said.
The building next to the rail line was evacuated and the chemical leak posed no danger to the public, Lachance said.
A state hazmat truck capable of taking air samples also responded to the scene.
Fire officials and the hazmat team were at the scene for about eight hours.
Roberts Chemical is the former Teknor Apex plant and is located in a sprawling, 37-acre industrial site off Oakhill Avenue, near the Seekonk border.
The state Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the plant and is working with the business on cleaning up the leak, Lachance said.
Sulfuric acid is a corrosive chemical that in varying concentrations is commonly used in the manufacture of fertilizers, dyes, explosives, detergents and car batteries.
The chemical is destructive to the skin, eyes, teeth and lungs. Severe exposure can result in death depending on the duration and dose of the chemical, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2017, Roberts Chemical was fined $4,926 after a worker suffered second-degree burns to the face, neck and arms from sulfuric acid while transferring the chemical from bulk storage to a smaller container, according to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration records.
