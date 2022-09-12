attleboro fire truck
ATTLEBORO -- A city worker was examined by EMTs but did not require hospitalization after a chemical reaction caused a vapor cloud inside the city's wastewater treatment plant early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to an alarm at the plant at 27 Pond St. North about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a heat sensor activated when water mixed with lime, creating the cloud, District Fire Chief Charlie Moore said Monday.

