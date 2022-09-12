ATTLEBORO -- A city worker was examined by EMTs but did not require hospitalization after a chemical reaction caused a vapor cloud inside the city's wastewater treatment plant early Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to an alarm at the plant at 27 Pond St. North about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a heat sensor activated when water mixed with lime, creating the cloud, District Fire Chief Charlie Moore said Monday.
Lime and water are used in the chemical treatment process at the plant, Moore said. The exact cause of the accident was not immediately known.
A firefighter with the state Hazardous Materials Response team was consulted by telephone but the team did not have to respond to the Tier 1 Hazmat emergency, Moore said.
A Tier 1 is the lowest level of hazmat emergency and one local fire officials are capable of handling without additional resources.
Moore said firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.
