FOXBORO — After a nearly 90-minute delay while lightning flashed overhead, the New England Country Music Fest, featuring headliner Kenny Chesney, did indeed go on Friday night at Gillette Stadium.
As thousands of fans of Chesney, Dan & Shay, Old Dominion and Carley Pearce streamed down Route 1, Gillette announced at 5 p.m. it was pausing parking operations as a powerful line of thunderstorms rolled through the area.
Concert-goers who were already at Gillette — the gates had opened at 1 p.m. — were advised via Twitter to remain in their cars.
That sparked a sometimes angry response from fans, some of whom demanded the stadium either start the show or cancel the concert and return their money.
“Cancel already for the love of God!” one woman tweeted after waiting for half an hour.
Some people complained they were not being updated on plans to resume parking or the chances of the concert going on.
The National Weather Service office in Taunton had warned earlier in the day that there was a “chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain,” with amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. Some communities in Norfolk County were reporting receiving over three-quarters of an inch in Friday’s storms.
There were no reports of damage locally, according to the weather service.
Gillette tweeted that the gates were open just after 6 p.m. once the rain had subsided, but some fans insisted on Twitter that the lines were not moving.
Chesney and company are playing a second show on Saturday at Gillette, wrapping up his Here and Now concert tour.
Police say traffic restrictions are in place and that motorists should expect delays and to plan accordingly.
Police Chief Michael Grace has urged concertgoers to ignore traffic apps diverting them to alternate routes and to stay on Route 1.
The concerts are his first shows at the Foxboro venue since 2018.
His 2021 tour was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
Saturday’s show starts at 5 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Gates are expected to open at 4 p.m.
Staff writer David Linton contributed to this report.