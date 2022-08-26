Chesney

Kenny Chesney performs in 2017 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

 Courtesy of Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO — After a nearly 90-minute delay while lightning flashed overhead, the New England Country Music Fest, featuring headliner Kenny Chesney, did indeed go on Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

As thousands of fans of Chesney, Dan & Shay, Old Dominion and Carley Pearce streamed down Route 1, Gillette announced at 5 p.m. it was pausing parking operations as a powerful line of thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Staff writer David Linton contributed to this report.