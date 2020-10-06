FOXBORO — A woman police say was tied to a national credit card scam is serving a 90-day sentence for fraud-related crimes, Police Chief Michael Grace said Tuesday.
Constanza Baltra-Moreno, 27, of Chile, recently pleaded guilty to charges of credit card and identity fraud in Wrentham District Court but is wanted on warrants in at least eight other states for similar crimes, Grace said.
She used her victim’s credit cards to rack up more than $3,400 in charges at several high-end retails establishments in Foxboro. She also used the cards elsewhere and sometimes her purchases were declined, Grace said.
The charges against Baltra-Moreno stemmed from the theft of a wallet at Skipjack’s Restaurant at Patriot Place on Oct. 30, 2019, according to the chief.
Detective Patrick Morrison was able to identify Baltra-Moreno as one of the suspects using stolen credit cards from the victim, Grace said.
Morrison, working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, was able to track Baltra-Moreno to a residence in Chicopee.
She was apprehended on Jan. 15.
She still awaits rendition to other states where she is wanted on similar charges.
