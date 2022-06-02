NORTH ATTLEBORO — As the basketball world gets ready for the NBA championships, it’s an opportunity to remember that other game Dr. James Naismith invented.
But did you know there’s a nine-person version of volleyball, or that it’s considered a integral part of Asian-American culture?
David Chee, a member of the school committee and a former selectman, has invited teams from the Boston area to an exhibition match June 11 at North Attleboro High School to give the public an intro to the sport.
“It’s a fun event,” he said. “That’s the main thing.”
Chee, a veteran official at the more traditional six-person version of the sport played in high schools, says the nine-person game became a form of inexpensive recreation for restaurant and laundry workers in Chinatowns around the country.
Workers would gather in their infrequent off hours in playgrounds and parking lots to play.
According to the website Sport in American History, “The main form of volleyball played in the Toisan province of China is 9-Man, hence the belief that the sport originated there. Cross-cultural exchanges amongst the first wave of Chinese immigrants to North America slowly spread the sport to this side of the Pacific.”
The site also points out that anti-Asian sentiment in early 20th century America was a part of the reason the game was confined to mostly Chinese men.
Today, Chee points out, the sport welcomes anyone of Asian or Pacific islander descent, although to compete, two-thirds of a team has to be of Chinese extraction.
The North American Chinese Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which began in the 1930s, is held every Labor Day weekend and features nine-man and six-woman volleyball teams. The tournament is generally held outdoors and played on pavement, with the courts typically set-up in a large parking lot or even on the streets.
This year’s 77th NACIVT will be held in Providence at the Rhode Island Convention Center Sept 3-5.
As a local preview June 11, Chee says, four-man and two-woman teams from the Boston area will take part in the exhibition matches at North Attleboro High. The women will play at 11 a.m. and the men at 1:30 p.m.