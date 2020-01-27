Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has been cited $1.37 million in restitution and penalties for more than 13,000 child labor violations and other state wage and hour law violations at its more than 50 corporate-owned locations in Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday.
As part of the settlement, Chipotle also agreed to pay $500,000 toward a fund to finance education programs dealing with child labor and law enforcement, as well as training and workforce development for young workers.
In the Attleboro area, there are Chipotle restaurants in Seekonk, Attleboro and Mansfield.
Chipotle accepted the civil citations as part of the settlement agreement. The company has come into compliance with state child labor laws and cooperated with the investigation, according to the attorney general’s office.
The office issued four citations against Chipotle for violating the child labor and earned sick time laws, failing to make timely payment of wages, and records violations.
The AG’s Office began investigating Chipotle after receiving a complaint from a minor employee’s parent in 2016 alleging that the minor had worked well past midnight at a Chipotle location in Beverly.
The investigation found that Chipotle had regularly employed minors without work permits, permitted dozens of 16- and 17-year-old employees to work later than the law allows. It also found the company allowed minors to work beyond the nine-hour daily limit and 48-hour weekly limit, according to attorney general’s office.
The investigation also revealed that Chipotle did not properly notify employees of their rights under the earned sick time law, failed to provide the attorney general’s office with complete timekeeping records upon request, and in some locations, failed to pay workers within six days of the end of a pay period.
