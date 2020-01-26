NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Downtown Associates of North Attleboro will hold the 24th Annual Chocolate Lover’s Stroll from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
The stroll is sponsored by Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services, which has been the sole sponsor of the event since it started in 1997.
“We are proud to be a part of this wonderful tradition of bringing sweetness and business to downtown North Attleboro”, Jay Elias of Dyer-Lake said.
The Business Participation Agreement for those wishing to be involved is available through the DANA office and on DANA’s Facebook page (search “Downtown Associates of North Attleboro). The Stroll takes place in downtown North Attleboro and will have a a variety of treats from Hershey’s Kisses to handmade chocolates to hot chocolate.
In the case of inclement weather, the snow date is Saturday Feb. 15. For more information check out DANA’s Facebook page. Ticket information will be released soon.
