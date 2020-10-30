2020 just keeps getting better, doesn’t it?
The year that has witnessed much disruption was further “enhanced” by a rare October snowfall Friday that turned the fall landscape into a white, wintry scene that resembled Christmas instead of Halloween.
Another sign winter seems to have arrived early this year: Temperatures were expected to plunge into the 20s by early Saturday morning.
A total of 4 inches of snow was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department.
Norton was hit with just under 5 inches, Franklin 4 1/2 inches, Foxboro 3 1/2 and Mansfield 3, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. Burrillville, R.I. received a half-foot.
While meteorologists forecast a few inches of snow, it ended up being several inches more in spots.
Just under 1 1 /2 inches of rain was measured by the city water department Thursday into Friday. Then the precipitation turned to snow about 7:30 a.m. as temperatures dipped, creating slick roads and causing several accidents during the commuter rush hour.
One driver rolled over in the median on Interstate 295 South in North Attleboro about 11:30 a.m. but got out of the vehicle on his own by the time rescue crews arrived.
Strong winds and wet snow on trees still holding onto autumn leaves brought some limbs and trees down but caused no widespread power failures. A tree was reported to have fallen on a car on Phyllis Lane in Franklin mid-afternoon.
The city water department measured a high wind gust of 22 mph at 4 a.m.
A combination of atmospheric conditions brought the early snow, explained Kristie Smith, a meteorologist at the Weather Service.
There was a lot of moisture in the air from Hurricane Zeta, which moved up to the Northeast from Louisiana, and it combined with a blast of cold air from Canada, Smith said.
“We’re getting that nice October snow,” Smith said, adding “if nice is the right word.”
It hasn’t snowed before Halloween since Oct. 29, 2011, when .8 inches fell, according to records at the Weather Service.
Thermometers should be reading in the 20s early Saturday morning before warming up to the mid-40s later in the day.
