2020 just keeps getting better, doesn't it?
The year that has witnessed much disruption was further "enhanced" by a late-October, area snowfall Friday that turned the fall landscape into a white, wintry scene more like Christmas than Halloween.
It hasn’t snowed before Halloween since Oct. 29, 2011, when .8 inches fell, according to records at the National Weather Service office in Norton.
Snowfall Friday amounted to about 1.2 inches in Norton and one inch in Foxboro by about 1 p.m., according to the NWS office.
A combination of atmospheric conditions brought the early snow, according to Kristie Smith, a meteorologist at the office.
There is a lot of moisture in the air from Hurricane Zeta, which moved up to the Northeast from Louisiana, and it combined with a blast of cold air from Canada, Smith said.
“We’re getting that nice October snow,” Smith said, adding “if nice is the right word.”
The rain turned to snow about 7:30 a.m. Friday, creating slick roads and causing major accidents during the commuter rush hour.
One driver rolled over in the median on Interstate 295 South in North Attleboro about 11:30 a.m. but got out of the vehicle on his own by the time rescue officials arrived.
Strong winds and the wet snow on trees still holding onto autumn leaves brought some limbs down but caused no reported power failures.
Temperatures were forecast to plunge to the teens or 20s by Saturday morning before warming up to the mid-40s later in the day.
