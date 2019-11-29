ATTLEBORO — With Thanksgiving behind us, it’s time to start thinking about Christmas and the season of giving it inspires. And many people are doing just that.
Some of those are the scores of volunteers who on Christmas Day will put on the 36th annual Ed Tedesco Memorial Christmas Dinner for any and all who need a place to go for holiday cheer.
The event will take place at Attleboro High School from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Dinner is served at 12:30 p.m.
Besides a delicious Christmas dinner, which is usually turkey with all the fixings, there will be holiday music, raffles and presents, said organizer Sherri Tedesco Morin, Ed Tedesco’s daughter.
“It’s open to anyone who wants to come,” she said.
Her dad, a former city councilor, and the late Jack Hagopian, who owned Ro-Jack’s Supermarkets, began the event 36 years ago as a way to give back to the community.
They both died in 2003 so Sherri and her sisters, Kim Taylor and Lori Carroll, and dozens of helpers have carried it on.
Typically about 200 people enjoy the meal.
Morin said the numbers have gone down a little in recent years, so she wants to get the word out early to reach as many people as possible.
Another 300 meals are delivered to those who for some reason can’t get to the event.
Morin said some of the volunteers come year after year and some have been there since the start.
Costs for the dinner usually run about $4,000, Morin said.
When asked how the meal is paid for, she said, “magic.”
In reality the money comes from many generous people, she said.
Morin said they are about half way to the $4,000 goal, and anyone who wants to give can go to gofundme.com to contribute.
Meanwhile, anyone who wants to get a meal delivered to their home can call 508-639-9523.
Anyone who needs a ride to the event can call 508-736-1795.
And for those last minute calls on Christmas Day, the number is 508-272-0616.
