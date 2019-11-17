ATTLEBORO — Christmas Is For Kids will hold its first event of the season Sunday, Nov. 17, with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at its drop-off center at the former high school building at 135 County St.
Organizer Kelly Fox said the open house is a good way for area residents to get a better sense for how the charity operates.
Christmas Is For Kids is an annual effort to provide holiday gifts for children of families in need.
It has been in operation for more than three decades and is one of the signature events of the Attleboro-area holiday season.
Fox said the organization has been given the names of 600 children who need help this year and she expects the number to grow to about 800 by the time Christmas comes.
Unlike past years, a list of children and the gifts they wished for will not be published in The Sun Chronicle.
Fox said the list was often outdated by the time people read it and donors would call wanting to give to a particular child who had already been selected by another contributor.
Instead, Christmas Is For Kids will give out a telephone number in the coming days for potential donors to call to be matched up with a child they can buy gifts for.
She said the donors usually ask for an age range and say whether they want to buy for a boy or a girl.
Fox said the goal is to give children more than just a toy, whenever possible.
For instance, a few years ago a girl wanted a telescope. Christmas Is For Kids gave her one, but also arranged for her to meet a female astronomer to talk about stargazing.
The latest drive comes at a time when the Attleboro Area Council for Children, which oversees Christmas Is For Kids, is trying to raise money for a $2 million headquarters for social agencies.
Fox said land has been purchased off John Dietsch Boulevard in North Attleboro and fundraising has begun.
The 28,000-square-foot building will house Christmas Is For Kids on one floor and social agencies on another.
The idea is to create a kind of one-stop-shopping center for families that need help.
This is the 36th year of Christmas Is For Kids and the 27th Fox has been involved.
She said it was originally started by radio talk show host Dave Kane.
The organization accepts donations of gifts as well as cash.
Families and social organizations submit the names of children from needy families along with what the kids would like for gifts.
It’s in a hub-and-spoke type of operation with gifts sorted in a central room of the school building and then placed in outlying classrooms to await delivery.
Volunteers are key to making it work each year, she said.
There are 150 who do a range of duties, such as answer the phone, haul bags full of gifts, write thank-you notes, and match the gifts with the proper children.
“The volunteers do a tremendous amount of work,” she said.
