ATTLEBORO — Local radio personality Dave Kane had a somewhat tough childhood.
Some Christmases were not exactly what he had hoped for, so in 1983 when he was an adult and on WARA Radio, he came up with an idea.
The idea was to make Christmas magical for kids all over the city and the program was dubbed Christmas is for Kids.
He was successful and now that idea is making Christmas magical for kids in six communities.
“I got this idea to find kids who had a situation like mine and to see if we could find someone to make their wishes come true,” Kane said.
It started small. He would read the name of child on the radio and what that child wanted.
“My phone lines at the station were jammed,” Kane said.
Many people were willing to make magic for a kid who had little.
“We started fulfilling their dreams,” he said. “The first year we did about 30 kids.”
Now, 40 years later, Christmas is for Kids, which operates as part of the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, has grown to serving anywhere from 800 to 1,100 kids every year.
And there is nothing willy-nilly about it.
The program is highly organized with about 150 volunteers who meticulously comb through donated toys, books and clothing to find just the right items for each child.
All told, every Christmas season they donate about 4,200 hours to making a child’s Christmas merry and bright.
And if the item does not exist in the stock that has accumulated, someone is sent out to buy it.
Kelly Fox, who has been with the program for 29 years, is in charge.
She said each child is well vetted along with the parents’ financial situation so that the child is provided not only with what he or she wants, but what he or she needs as well. That could include winter clothing, shoes, warm pajamas and even music lessons.
Fox said one of the priorities is to make sure the children have clothing that will keep them warm and dry.
The elves are very careful about what they select for each child.
“The level of detail is very important,” Fox said.
And Kane said the volunteers are very dedicated and sensitive to a child’s needs.
“It’s like shopping for their own children,” Kane said. “They want to make sure it’s right so when the children wake up on Christmas morning there is a whole different world in front of them, one they didn’t expect to have.”
Applications are filled out by parents stating specific wishes and needs and then the elves, as the volunteers are known, go to work.
When the requests for each child are complete the toys and clothes are bagged and delivered to the parents who do the wrapping.
Members of the public who want to see how it all comes together can visit what in essence is a gigantic Santa’s workshop on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The location is 135 County St. The entry point is in the back at door D, just off Prospect Street.
“Normally a donor doesn’t see what’s beyond Door D, but this is their chance,” Fox said.
Visitors will be ushered in to witness a program that defies the imagination.
Kane said the communities involved — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk — are generous beyond measure.
“It’s absolutely astounding what these communities have done and continue to do,” he said.
Fox said the program has expanded way beyond Christmas.
She said Christmas is for Kids partners with a variety of social service agencies that parents can tap into to help them overcome specific difficulties in their lives during the whole year.
One of the agencies is American Credit Counseling, which can help with financial issues.
This year Christmas is for Kids partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital, which taught classes in nutrition, health and wellness and how to deal with stress.
Fox said a couple of people who donate money ask that it go to parents who need financial help so the children can get what they need.
Christmas is for Kids also works with New Hope and The Family Resource Center.
Meanwhile, the Christmas is for Kids operation is planning to build a place of its own.
The organization has bought land in the North Attleboro Industrial Park and has a 24,000-square-foot, two-story building designed and ready to go.
They’ve been quietly raising money for years and need just a little more.
Fox said they are within $200,000 of being able to qualify for a mortgage.
Kane’s idea 40 years ago has flourished, but he does not take the credit.
It belongs to the people who give and give generously, he said.
“The people have been making this happen for 40 years,” he said. “It has blossomed into something in which we feel the warmth, hope and love.”
For more information or to donate go to councilforchildren.org/.