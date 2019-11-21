ATTLEBORO — The donor line for Christmas Is For Kids opens Saturday for two hours, noon to 2 p.m., and will be up and running on Monday and Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
The number to call is 508-226-0911.
It will reopen on weekdays starting Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 to 5 p.m.
All gifts should be delivered to Christmas Is For Kids headquarters at 135 County St. (the old Attleboro High School) by Dec. 14.
Unlike past years, a list of children and the gifts they wished for will not be published in The Sun Chronicle.
Organizer Kelly Fox said the list was often outdated by the time people read it and donors would call wanting to give to a particular child who had already been selected by another contributor.
She said the donors usually ask for an age range and say whether they want to buy for a boy or a girl.
Fox said the organization has been given the names of 600 children who need help this year and she expects the number to grow to about 800 by the time Christmas comes.
She said the goal is to give children more than just a toy, whenever possible.
