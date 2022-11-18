The donor phone lines for Christmas Is For Kids open at noon Sunday, Nov. 20. The phone number is 508-226-0911.
The lines will be open until 2 p.m. Sunday. Donors can call to be matched to a child.
On Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, the phone lines will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. They’ll reopen Nov. 28, Monday through Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays through Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The drop-off center hours for gifts follow those above until Wednesday, Dec. 14. The location is 135 County St., Attleboro, Door D.
Rockland Trust, 490 Pleasant St., Attleboro
Bluestone Bank at 3 Taunton St., Plainville and 225 West Main St., Norton
Nov. 26: Attleboro Police Department “stuff a cruiser” at Burlington Coat Factory, 287 Washington St., South Attleboro, from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: First Annual North Attleboro Leftover 5K — Run, Walk, Stroll or Roll, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro. Check-in opens at 9:30 a.m., race starts at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy.
Dec. 3: Yvonne Thompson, Rebecca Tondreau (Mom’s Memorial Toy Drive) drop-off at Skyrock Brewery at 11 Riverbank Road in Attleboro from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Achin’s Garage, North Attleboro
Emery Board, Plainville
CCT, Attleboro
GATRA at the Attleboro Train Station
Sharon O’Brien 774-226-1275
Family Medicine Associates of South Attleboro: checks
562 Washington St., South Attleboro; 500 East Washington St., North Attleboro
Norton Fire Department (toys)
Harmony Chiropractic and Crossfit Torque
MonKou, Rt. 1, South Attleboro
Keller Williams Elite, Plainville
An Unlikely Story, Plainville: November online book drive and giving tree
Attleboro High School’s Leo’s Club: stockings
Attleboro District Court: blankets
Bristol County Savings Bank
Aiken School, Seekonk: gift cards, toys and socks
Norton High School: gift cards (drop-off Dec. 3)
Rehoboth Congregational Church: PJ drive-thru
Elite Boxing and Fitness, North Attleboro
TAG gymnastics, North Attleboro
RE/MAX Real Estate Center, North Attleboro
United Regional Chamber of Commerce — Christmas party, toy drive
For more information go to councilforchildren.org/christmas-is-for-kids-1
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
